Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over attempted murder, robbery of woman in hotel room

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of the attempted murder and robbery of a woman in her 20s in a love hotel.

According to police, the suspect, Genki Aso, of no fixed address, took the woman, whom he met online, to the hotel in Naniwa Ward on Friday night, Sankei Shimbun reported. Later that night, Aso is accused of choking the woman, as well as beating her about the head and stomach. He then stole her shoulder bag which contained 110,000 yen, and left the hotel.

The woman lost consciousness and suffered a broken rib and will require about three weeks in hospitals to recover, doctors said.

Police said Aso was identified through hotel surveillance camera footage. He was apprehended when he showed up at a police station on Saturday to report the loss of his cell phone. Police said he has admitted to the charge.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel