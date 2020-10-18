Man arrested over attempted murder, robbery of woman in hotel room

Police in Osaka have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of the attempted murder and robbery of a woman in her 20s in a love hotel.

According to police, the suspect, Genki Aso, of no fixed address, took the woman, whom he met online, to the hotel in Naniwa Ward on Friday night, Sankei Shimbun reported. Later that night, Aso is accused of choking the woman, as well as beating her about the head and stomach. He then stole her shoulder bag which contained 110,000 yen, and left the hotel.

The woman lost consciousness and suffered a broken rib and will require about three weeks in hospitals to recover, doctors said.

Police said Aso was identified through hotel surveillance camera footage. He was apprehended when he showed up at a police station on Saturday to report the loss of his cell phone. Police said he has admitted to the charge.

© Japan Today