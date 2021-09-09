Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over attempted rape of sleeping woman in her apartment

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to rape a sleeping woman in her apartment.

According to police, the incident occurred in July in Koganei City, Tokyo, Fuji TV reported. Police said Makoto Miyazaki, who works at a private university, managed to enter the woman’s first-floor apartment through the balcony window, which was unlocked. 

Miyazaki then went into the bedroom of the woman who is in her 20s. Miyazaki is accused of groping her as she slept. The woman woke up and screamed. She grabbed Miyazaki by his chest and pushed him out onto the balcony. 

Miyazaki fled the scene on a bicycle which was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

Police said Miyazaki, who does not know the woman, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying,“I was able to peep into her bedroom before and when I saw her sleeping in her underwear this time, I couldn’t resist.”

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

The woman woke up and screamed. She grabbed Miyazaki by his chest and pushed him out onto the balcony. 

Kicking ass and taking names — literally!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Self-control issues abound.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

