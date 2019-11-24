Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over attempted rape of teenage woman

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to rape a teenage woman in her apartment in Setagaya Ward.

According to police, Masaya Yoshida, a part-time worker living in Setagaya Ward, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Yoshida is accused of entering a second-floor apartment at around 5 a.m. on Oct 16 and attempting to sexually assault the young woman who lives alone. Police said he allegedly straddled his victim while covering her eyes and mouth. He fled after the woman fought him off.

Yoshida told police he was looking for unlocked apartments where he knew women lived alone because he “wanted to satisfy his sexual urge on the spot after drinking alcohol.”

Yoshida surfaced as a suspect after street surveillance camera footage showed him riding a bike away from the apartment building.

Later that same day, another woman living near the crime scene experienced a similar sexual assault. Police are questioning Yoshida about his involvement in that incident.

