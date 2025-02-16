 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested over attempted robbery of woman he met on social media

SHIZUOKA

Police in Shizuoka City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted robbery after he threatened a woman with a knife and tried to steal her money.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. Saturday at a hotel in Yaizu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, NTV reported.

Police said the man and woman became acquainted on social media and agreed to meet at the hotel. The woman told police the man hugged her and then threatened her with a knife, demanding cash.

The man was persuaded by the woman to stop, and he fled. The woman was not injured and contacted police. The man was found and arrested early Sunday in Yaizu City.

