crime

Man arrested over attempted sexual assault of high school girl

1 Comment
CHIBA

Police in Chiba City have re-arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted sexual assault after he threw a towel over a 17-year-old high school girl and tried to force her into his car.

According to police, the suspect, Nobuo Kawabata, had already been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on July 29. Kyodo News reports that he has now been charged over an earlier incident that occurred on July 13.

In the July 13 incident, Kawabata is accused of approaching the teenage girl who was walking alone to school in Chuo Ward. He reportedly offered to "wipe her hair because it was wet" and suddenly covered her head with a bath towel. The girl said he then grabbed her arm and attempted to drag her inside his car. However, she broke free and managed to run away.

Kawabata was first arrested on Aug 9 over the July 29 incident. Police rearrested him on Wednesday after street surveillance camera footage identified his car in the July 13 incident.

1 Comment
Phew! Lock him up and chopum off!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

