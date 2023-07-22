Man arrested over attempted sexual assault of woman at her apartment

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a woman in June.

According to police, Masamitsu Narita, a company employee, followed the woman, who is in her 20s, for about 600 meters from a station to her apartment building in Suginami Ward early in the morning on June 17, Kyodo News reported. When the woman opened the door to her apartment, he forced his way in behind her and started groping her.

The woman screamed and her flatmate came out to help her. Narita then fled. Police said he was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

Police said Narita, who was arrested on Friday, told them he had been drinking heavily the previous night and that when he saw the woman at the station, he was sexually turned on by her. He said he had never met nor seen the woman before.

© Japan Today