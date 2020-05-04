Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over bomb threat to Fukui prefectural office

FUKUI

Police in Ono, Fukui Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man for forcible obstruction of business after he threatened to bomb the prefectural office in Fukui City.

According to police, Hideji Kishishita allegedly phoned the office at around 1:10 p.m. on May 2 and claimed to have placed a bomb inside the building, Sankei Shimbun reported. Approximately 190 staff members were evacuated from the premises for 2 1/2 hours. Police searched the building but no suspicious objects were found.

Kishishita was arrested after the call was traced to his phone. Police said he has partially denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I did call the prefectural office, but I don’t recall mentioning anything about a bomb.”

Local media reported that two months ago, a man believed to be Kishishita, made multiple calls to voice his complaints against the prefectural office.  


