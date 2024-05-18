Man arrested over death of 19-year-old girlfriend in apartment in Osaka Prefecture

Police in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend at her apartment on Saturday.

Police said Masaru Nishimitsu, who lives in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, is accused of stabbing to death Karen Watanabe, a university student, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Nishimitsu called 110 from a hotel room at around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday and said he couldn’t pay his hotel bill and that he had taken a lot of sleeping pills. When police went to the hotel, Nishimitsu told them he had killed his girlfriend.

Police went to Watanabe’s apartment and found her body. She was declared dead at the scene. A blood-stained kitchen knife was found near her body which had multiple stab wounds.

© Japan Today