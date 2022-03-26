Man arrested over death of 22-year-old woman

Police in Osaka have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a 22-year-old woman at his apartment.

According to police, the suspect, Masayuki Nakada, turned himself in at a police station at around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday and said he had killed someone at his apartment in Naniwa Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police went to his apartment on the 13th floor of a condominium and found the body of a woman in the living room.

Police said the woman had been dead for a few days but added she had been beaten to death. They quoted Nakada as saying the woman was an acquaintance.

