Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over death of 22-year-old woman

2 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a 22-year-old woman at his apartment.

According to police, the suspect, Masayuki Nakada, turned himself in at a police station at around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday and said he had killed someone at his apartment in Naniwa Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police went to his apartment on the 13th floor of a condominium and found the body of a woman in the living room.

Police said the woman had been dead for a few days but added she had been beaten to death. They quoted Nakada as saying the woman was an acquaintance.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Awful

RIP

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sicko. Keeping her body “for a few days” doesn’t warrant the additional and frequent “abandoning a corpse” charge?

Poor soul. Must be seeking to notify her next of kin before publishing more details.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tsukuba Express

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog