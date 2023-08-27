Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over death of 58-year-old father

NIIGATA

Police in Ojiya, Niigata Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 58-year-old father at their home.

Police said Ryosuke Obuchi, a company employee, is accused of beating and kicking his father, Nobuyuki, between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, local media reported.

The incident came to light after a relative visited the house at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday and found Nobuyuki collapsed and unconscious in the living room. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Obuchi has admitted beating his father after they had an argument but denied intent to kill.

