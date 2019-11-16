Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over death of 61-year-old father

KANAGAWA

Kanagawa prefectural police said Saturday they have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man over the death of his father whose body was found in their apartment in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Nov 7.

The victim, Kunihiko Kiyosawa, had a dozen stab wounds on his upper body and had been dead for at least two weeks, police said. Kiyosawa lived with his son Masahiko who had not been seen since his father’s body was found, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Masahiko was apprehended while walking along a street in Fujisawa at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Police said he has initially been charged with abandoning a body and are questioning him about his father's murder.

Kiyosawa’s body was found by police at around 4 p.m. on Nov 7. Police were contacted at around 1:30 p.m. by the parking lot manager who told them he was concerned at not having seen Kiyosawa, who was behind in paying for his car rental spot, for some time.

Police then entered the locked 4th-floor apartment and found the body.

