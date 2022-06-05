Man arrested over death of 65-year-old mother

Police in Yao, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 65-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Akinori Koseki called 119 at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday and said that his mother Emiko had fallen down the stairs and seriously injured herself, Kyodo News reported. The woman, who was in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest, was rushed to hospital where she died later that night.

Police said they were notified by the hospital after doctors found that Emiko had a broken left chin bone as well as several rib fractures, which they said were not consistent with falling down stairs.

Police questioned Koseki who admitted to beating his mother about 30 minutes before he called 119. Police quoted Koseki as saying he had been fed up with his mother’s behavior for some time.

