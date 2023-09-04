Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over death of 78-year-old father

SAITAMA

Police in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 78-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Kazu Hirose, a part-time worker, grabbed his father by the arms and violently flung him about the room between 3 and 4 a.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. He is also accused of punching his father several times in the chest and stomach.

Hirose called 119 at around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, and said his father was unconscious and not breathing. The father was found dead, lying on a futon.

Hirose lived with his parents. Police did not say where his mother was during the day.

