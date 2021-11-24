Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over death of 78-year-old uncle

0 Comments
KAMAKURA

Police in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 78-year-old uncle at the victim’s home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Fuji TV reported. The suspect, Tsuyoshi Oi, turned himself into police on Tuesday night and was arrested.

Police said Oi’s uncle, Naoshi Okamura, was stabbed in the abdomen with a sharp object. He was found collapsed on the second floor living room by his younger sister. At the time, Okamura resided in a four-person household with his eldest son, 40, sister, 74, and Oi.

Okamura’s sister found his body after he failed to come down to the first floor for dinner. Both Okamura’s eldest son and Oi were away from home at the time.

Police said Oi has admitted to the charge but denied intent to kill.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog