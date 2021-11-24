Man arrested over death of 78-year-old uncle

Police in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 78-year-old uncle at the victim’s home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Fuji TV reported. The suspect, Tsuyoshi Oi, turned himself into police on Tuesday night and was arrested.

Police said Oi’s uncle, Naoshi Okamura, was stabbed in the abdomen with a sharp object. He was found collapsed on the second floor living room by his younger sister. At the time, Okamura resided in a four-person household with his eldest son, 40, sister, 74, and Oi.

Okamura’s sister found his body after he failed to come down to the first floor for dinner. Both Okamura’s eldest son and Oi were away from home at the time.

Police said Oi has admitted to the charge but denied intent to kill.

© Japan Today