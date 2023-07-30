Man arrested over death of 81-year-old father

Police in Kishiwada, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 81-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Shinji Azumada has admitted to punching his father Tsuneo in the face and kicking his arms and legs after he fell down between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported.

Azumada called 119 at 7:05 p.m. and said that his father had lost consciousness while in the toilet. His father was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The hospital contacted police.

Police said Azumada told them he and his father had been arguing and that he had lost his temper and assaulted him. Police quoted him as saying he and his father had been quarreling a lot recently.

