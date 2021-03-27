Man arrested over death of 83-year-old mother

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 83-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Mitsuki Aoba, whose occupation is unknown, has admitted to punching his mother Fumiko in the face and kicking her stomach while in the kitchen of their house in Bunkyo Ward at around 7 p.m. on March 25, Fuji TV reported. On Saturday morning, Fumiko lost consciousness and Aoba called 119. Ambulance personnel found Fumiko slumped in a chair in the kitchen. She was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The hospital contacted police after doctors found bruises on her face and the upper half of her body.

Police said Aoba told them he and his mother had been having an arguing and he lost his temper.

