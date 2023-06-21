Man arrested over death of 83-year-old mother in Kochi

Police in Kochi City, Kochi Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 83-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Keisuki Kaneko, a factory worker, has admitted stabbing his mother Michiko in the chest with a knife on Tuesday night, Kyodo News reported. Police quoted Kaneko as saying he hated his mother.

On Wednesday morning, Kaneko called his workplace and said he was quitting because he had killed someone and that it would cause a great inconvenience to the company. The company contacted the police.

Police found Kaneko’s mother on the floor in the hallway. She was declared dead at the scene. Police arrested Kaneko, who was at home.

