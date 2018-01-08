Man arrested over death of 84-year-old mother

Police in Sakae, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday said they have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 84-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, the suspect, Ichiro Kobayashi beat his mother Sumiko, who was bedridden and required a caregiver, several times between Dec 26 and Jan 6, Fuji TV reported. Kobayashi contacted police on Saturday morning and said this mother was dead at home.

Police said Kobayashi, who was arrested Sunday, has admitted to the charge and said his mother used to constantly call out during the night and he got fed up with it and slapped her face.

