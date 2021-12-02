Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over death of 84-year-old mother

7 Comments
TOTTORI

Police in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 84-year-old mother with whom he lived.

According to police, Tetsuya Yamada is accused of stabbing his mother Naoko several times in the chest and stomach with a knife on or around Nov 23, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Naoko’s body was found in the bathtub by police after a neighbor contacted police to report a man yelling in a loud voice from the Yamadas’ house.

Several blood-stained lives were found in the house, police said, adding that Yamada has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive.

7 Comments
Move out of home well before 50 I say.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Several blood-stained lives were found in the house, police said

Uh, what? Might want to do some proofreading here.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

50 years old, unemployed AND still living at home? Talk about pathetic. I don't really care to hear his motive. Just throw the book at him and toss him in a dark, dank cell to rot.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

It is likely he was unemployed and living with his mother because he was her full time carer. It is a very common scenario in Japan. It’s also very common for the carers to build up resentment against their ailing parent and too often they snap and take the life of their parent. I’ve known a lot of middle aged people who will openly comment, “I’m just waiting for my parent to do die so I can get my life back,”. It’s a very sad situation.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

@Lindsay,

Good comments.

I agree with you.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

"50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 84-year-old mother with whom he lived."

 "And that's the way it is."

Japan's mental health care system is neither healthy, caring, nor a system.

"Freedom of thought is not just important to democracy, it is democracy."

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Please don't jump to conclusions with this kind of article.

Most likely,he was forced to become an unpaid full time carer for his mother, because of a severe lack of social care support and basic empathy in this country.

Even when we were taking care of my father with the full support of state and paid care in the UK,we still felt immense pressure.

Who cares for the carers?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

