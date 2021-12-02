Man arrested over death of 84-year-old mother

Police in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 84-year-old mother with whom he lived.

According to police, Tetsuya Yamada is accused of stabbing his mother Naoko several times in the chest and stomach with a knife on or around Nov 23, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Naoko’s body was found in the bathtub by police after a neighbor contacted police to report a man yelling in a loud voice from the Yamadas’ house.

Several blood-stained lives were found in the house, police said, adding that Yamada has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive.

