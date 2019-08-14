Man arrested over death of 85-year-old mother

Police in Sugita, Saitama Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 85-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, the suspect, Yoji Sugioka, a company employee, called 110 at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and said he had killed his mother. Police rushed to the scene and found the body of Toshiko Sugioka lying face down in the living room. Police said she had been dead for several days.

Sugioka was quoted by police as saying he had strangled his mother to death on Aug 8 but gave no motive. Police said the two lived alone.

