Man arrested over death of 85-year-old mother

Police in Kitamoto, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 85-year-old mother.

According to police, Hidetoshi Izumi punched his mother Tsunako in the face at their home sometime on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. At around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Izumi called 119 and said his mother had fallen out of bed and injured herself.

The unconscious woman was taken to hospital where she died. The hospital notified police who questioned and then later arrested Kitamoto on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Izumi has admitted assaulting his mother and quoted him as saying he was stressed out from looking after her.

