Man arrested over death of 87-year-old mother

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 87-year-old mother and keeping her body at their apartment last month.

According to police, Makoto Mizuno, a company employee, fatally strangled his mother Saku at the beginning of June at their apartment in Totsuka Ward, Kyodo News reported. On June 22, Yokohama City Hall received an email from someone believed to be Mizuno, stating, “I’m struggling to survive and plan on committing suicide.”

Police tracked the address of the sender of the email and discovered Saku’s lifeless body on a bed at the Mizuno residence. The suspect was also collapsed on the floor, alluding to having killed his mother a few weeks earlier. He was taken to hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries, police said.

Police said Mizuno has admitted to the allegation. He was arrested on Monday after he was discharged from hospital.

