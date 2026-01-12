Man arrested over death of 88-year-old mother

Police in Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 88-year-old mother at their home.

Police said Osamu Hinatadera is accused of killing his bedridden mother, Aya, by placing a towel over her face at their home in the early hours of Jan 9, TV Asahi reported.

Hinatadera turned himself in at a police station on Sunday and said he had killed his mother. Police went to the house and found his mother dead on her futon.

Police quoted Hinatadera as saying he was stressed out from looking after his mother.

