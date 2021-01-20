Man admits strangling 90-year-old mother in Kumamoto Prefecture

Police in Uki, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of strangling his 90-year-old mother at their home.

Police said Masamitsu Uchiyama, who lived with his parents, has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was quoted as saying he had felt a growing resentment toward his parents.

Uchiyama’s father, who was in his 90s, was also found dead, and Uchiyama has since alluded to killing him, police said. There were no visible injuries on the father’s body and an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

Uchiyama is believed to have strangled his mother, Etsuko, with his hands between Jan 17 and 18 at their home.

On Monday morning, a home care worker discovered the mother collapsed in her bedroom and called 119.

