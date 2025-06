Police in Tokyo have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 94-year-old father with whom he lived.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday and said he had beaten his father to death, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police officers went to the house in Ota Ward and found the victim lying unconscious on the floor.

Police said the suspect has admitted beating his father about the head multiple times and strangling him.

