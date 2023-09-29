Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over death of common-law wife

WAKAYAMA

Police in Wakayama City said Friday they have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of killing his common-law wife who was in her 70s.

Police said Junichi Sakamoto turned himself in at a police station at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and said he had killed his common-law wife at their apartment about a month ago, Kyodo News reported.

Police went to the apartment and found the woman’s body which had begun to decay. The body was wrapped in a blanket and lying in the living room.

Police said Sakamoto has remained silent since his arrest and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

