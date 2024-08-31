Man arrested over death of girlfriend at his Tokyo apartment

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend at his apartment.

According to police, Ryotaro Masuda is accused of beating Yui Murata late Thursday or early Friday morning at his apartment in Hiroo, Tokyo, NTV reported. A resident of the apartment building called police at 10:30 a.m. Friday and said a woman was lying in the hallway.

Police said Murata, who was declared dead at the scene, had bruises all over her body and face.

Masuda has admitted to killing Murata, police said and quoted him as saying "We got into an argument over the temperature of the room and I punched her in the face."

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of Murata's death.

Masuda and Murata had been dating since 2021 and had recently started living together.

© Japan Today