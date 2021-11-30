Man arrested over wife's death also charged with killing 1-year-old daughter

Police in Niigata City have added a second murder charge against a 28-year-old man on suspicion of killing his one-year-old daughter.

Ken Watanabe, a male nurse, is already under arrest on suspicion of killing his 29-year-old wife Haruka earlier this month, Sankei Shimbun reported. He is accused of strangling Harumi and then his daughter Sunao with a rope at around 10:30 a.m. on Nov 7. He called 119 at 1:30 p.m. and told them what he had done.

When police arrived at the house, they found Haruka collapsed on the first-floor living room in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sunao was confirmed dead due to strangulation at the scene.

© Japan Today