crime

Man arrested over wife's death also charged with killing 1-year-old daughter

3 Comments
NIIGATA

Police in Niigata City have added a second murder charge against a 28-year-old man on suspicion of killing his one-year-old daughter.

Ken Watanabe, a male nurse, is already under arrest on suspicion of killing his 29-year-old wife Haruka earlier this month, Sankei Shimbun reported. He is accused of strangling Harumi and then his daughter Sunao with a rope at around 10:30 a.m. on Nov 7. He called 119 at 1:30 p.m. and told them what he had done.

When police arrived at the house, they found Haruka collapsed on the first-floor living room in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sunao was confirmed dead due to strangulation at the scene.

3 Comments
Wth is going on in Japan lately... another one..and this guy is a nurse, not some unemployed dropkick.. geez...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It’s just that what’s going on in other countries is also going on here.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Ken Watanabe. I see. Well, this kind of thing has been increasing here in Japan as of recent and I hope it stops with the education of shocked young daddys'.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

