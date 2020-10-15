Man arrested over death of wife whose skeletal remains were found in Iwate forest in April

Police in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, said Thursday they have arrested a 37-year-old man over the death of his 36-year-old wife whose skeletal remains were found in a mountain forest in April, 11 months after she went missing.

According to police, Yusuke Chiba, a company employee, has been initially charged with abandoning the corpse of his wife Megumi and police are questioning him about her death, Fuji TV reported.

A hiker found Megumi’s remains near a forest path, about 20 kilometers from her home, on April 29 this year.

A DNA analysis confirmed that the body was that of Megumi, a hospital worker and resident of Ichinoseki City, Iwate Prefecture. Tattered clothing was on the bones but there were no shoes, ID or any personal belongings, police said, adding that an autopsy was unable to confirm the cause of death.

Chiba went missing early on the morning of May 31, 2019, after going for a walk. She lived with her husband and 4-year-old son. Her husband, who reported her missing on June 4, 2019, told police they had argued just before she left home.

