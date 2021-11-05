Man arrested over death of woman found buried in mountains says they argued over her pregnancy

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing a 34-year-old woman whose body was found buried near a mountain road in Kasai City, Hyogo Prefecture, last month, has told police that they argued after she told him she was pregnant.

The victim Eri Umemoto lived in Himeji City. Umemoto’s mother visited a police box in Himeji early on the morning of Oct 24 to report that her daughter had failed to come home after saying she was going to meet a male acquaintance the day before.

Police said Yosuke Sekiguchi, a company employee who was an acquaintance of Umemoto, was initially arrested on suspicion of confining her in his car. He was also charged with abandoning her corpse.

Police said Sekiguchi admitted to meeting Umemoto on Oct 23 and driving her around the city but he denied confining her. At the time of his arrest, he was quoted as saying, “We kissed and flirted in the car but I don’t think you could say I confined her.”

Umemoto’s body, fully clothed, was found partially buried in a hole in the ground at around 2 p.m. on Oct 26, after Sekiguchi told police where he left her.

On Friday, police also charged him with murder, Fuji TV reported. Police said Sekiguchi — who is married and has children — told them he and Umemoto had been having an affair.

© Japan Today