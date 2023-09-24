Man arrested over death of woman he shared apartment with in Chiba

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting a 24-year-old woman at the apartment they shared.

According to police, Kaito Komatsu, a self-proclaimed freelance worker, punched Mizuki Saito in the face multiple times at their residence at around 12:10 a.m. on Sept 10, Kyodo News reported.

On Sunday, Komatsu called 119 at around 4:30 p.m. and said that a woman who lived with him had collapsed and was unconscious. Saito was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The hospital contacted police after doctors found scars all over Saito’s body. Police believe Komatsu may have regularly abused her.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Saito's death.

