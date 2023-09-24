Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over death of woman he shared apartment with in Chiba

1 Comment
KASHIWA, Chiba

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting a 24-year-old woman at the apartment they shared.

According to police, Kaito Komatsu, a self-proclaimed freelance worker, punched Mizuki Saito in the face multiple times at their residence at around 12:10 a.m. on Sept 10, Kyodo News reported.

On Sunday, Komatsu called 119 at around 4:30 p.m. and said that a woman who lived with him had collapsed and was unconscious. Saito was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The hospital contacted police after doctors found scars all over Saito’s body. Police believe Komatsu may have regularly abused her.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Saito's death.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Awful. Poor woman. I hope he gets what's coming to him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Cautionary Kappa Folktales and Modern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where To Find Art Supplies In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 18–24

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Ureshino Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel