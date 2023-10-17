Man arrested over death of woman in Gunma hotel

Police in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 45-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 41-year-old woman in a hotel on Tuesday.

According to police, Mutsumi Sato, from Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, contacted an acquaintance in another prefecture via social media at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday and said he had “killed a woman,” Kyodo News reported. The acquaintance called the nearest police station just past 9 a.m. Officers from Maebashi police station went to the hotel and apprehended Sato in the hotel room.

The woman, Emiko Ishida, a part-time worker from Shibukawa, Gunma Prefecture, was lying on a bed, in a state of cardiac arrest. She was taken to hospital where was she confirmed dead.

A member of Ishida’s family had reported her missing at around 11 p.m. on Monday after she failed to return home. Ishida’s car was found in the hotel parking on Tuesday morning.

Police said there were external signs of injury on the body and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Sato has remained silent since his arrest, police said.

© Japan Today