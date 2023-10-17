Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over death of woman in Gunma hotel

1 Comment
MAEBASHI, Gunma

Police in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 45-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 41-year-old woman in a hotel on Tuesday.

According to police, Mutsumi Sato, from Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, contacted an acquaintance in another prefecture via social media at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday and said he had “killed a woman,” Kyodo News reported. The acquaintance called the nearest police station just past 9 a.m. Officers from Maebashi police station went to the hotel and apprehended Sato in the hotel room.

The woman, Emiko Ishida, a part-time worker from Shibukawa, Gunma Prefecture, was lying on a bed, in a state of cardiac arrest. She was taken to hospital where was she confirmed dead.

A member of Ishida’s family had reported her missing at around 11 p.m. on Monday after she failed to return home. Ishida’s car was found in the hotel parking on Tuesday morning.

Police said there were external signs of injury on the body and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Sato has remained silent since his arrest, police said.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Oh God, not another one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Suizenji Jojuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Five Famous Types of Japanese Sweet Potatoes

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 16 – 22

Savvy Tokyo

5 Essential Factors for Choosing a Boarding School

Savvy Tokyo

How To Exchange Business Cards in Japan – Meishi Koukan

GaijinPot Blog

CrossFit Business Owner Violet Pacileo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands and Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

How to Practice Music in Japanese Apartments or Find Studio Spaces

GaijinPot Blog

Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Hair Care Products for Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog