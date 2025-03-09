 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested over death of work colleague at company dormitory

2 Comments
AICHI

Police in Toei, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 50-year-old work colleague on Friday at the company dormitory where they both reside.

According to police, Michitaka Kobayashi is accused of punching Akira Kon, a temp employee, in the face and stomach at the dormitory of the civil engineering company they work for, TV Asahi reported.

On Saturday afternoon, a colleague found Kon collapsed on his bed in his room, and he was later confirmed dead.

When police questioned dormitory residents, Kobayashi admitted to the assault. He was arrested on Sunday but has so far given no motive. He lived in the room next to Kon.

so much for being 'neighborly'

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Notice no company name? That's no accident either, something very fishy going on!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

