Man arrested over deaths of ex-wife, 3 kids at Tokyo home in May

Police on Wednesday arrested a man on suspicion of killing his recently divorced wife after she was found dead along with the couple's three children following a fire at their Tokyo home last month.

The 46-year-old suspect, Yusuke Goto, had been recuperating from excessive smoke inhalation in a hospital. Goto and his family were found by first responders at their house in Shinagawa Ward.

According to the Tokyo police, the couple got divorced three days before the incident came to light. He has admitted that he stabbed his 37-year-old former wife Fuyumi Takanami, saying, "She relentlessly berated me, demanding I immediately leave the house."

Goto also alluded to his involvement in the deaths of his three children and causing the house fire, saying he "pitied the children with a dead mother and arrested father."

He had slash wounds on his neck and is believed to have attempted suicide. The couple began discussing getting divorced earlier this year amid disputes over sharing the burden of raising the children and household chores, the police said.

Goto allegedly stabbed Takanami to death sometime between the afternoon of May 22 and the afternoon of May 23 at their home. Their three children, Rin, 6, Rei, 3, and Shin, 2, also had stab and slash wounds.

The five were found collapsed on a futon mattress on the first floor of their two-story home on May 23.

The fire burnt a portion of the first floor but had gone out by the time firefighters arrived.

Takanami and Rei died as a result of blood loss, while the other two children were found to have died from acute carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the police.

© KYODO