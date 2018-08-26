Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over deaths of wife, son in Sapporo

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo on Sunday arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of his wife and son at their home in Sapporo and added they expect to change the charge to one of murder.

According to police, Masahito Nagaoka turned himself in at a police station in Toyohira Ward at around  6 p.m. on Saturday, saying two members of his family were dead at his home and that he wanted to pay for his crime, Fuji TV reported. Police went to his home and found the bodies of his wife, in her 50s, and their son, who was in his late teens, in the bathtub.

Police said both had stab wounds were confirmed dead at the scene. Nagaoka has so far given no reason for killing the two, police said.

Why? How do this people get to this state? The government needs to fix these social problems.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

