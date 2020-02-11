Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over drowning death of woman co-worker

0 Comments
MIE

Police in Kawagoe, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he allegedly pushed a 29-year-old woman with whom he worked into a river where she drowned.

According to police, Junya Kato pushed Hitomi Uta into the Inabe River sometime after midnight on Feb 7, Sankei Shimbun reported. Her body was found floating in the river by a nearby thermal power plant worker at around 11 a.m. on Feb 8. 

Uta’s car was parked on a road about three kilometers from where her body was found. Her driver’s license and other personal effects were left in the car.

Kato and Uta both worked for a company that manages catering at amusement parks.

Police said Kato turned himself in for voluntary questioning on Monday and quoted him as saying he pushed Uta into the river. He said they had gone for a walk to the river’s edge and had started arguing.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Festivals

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Join The Strawberry Storm With These 8 Tokyo Afternoon Teas

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Nightlife

Bar Gyu+

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “I’m Confused – How Does He Feel About Me?”

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheets: Buying Cold Medicine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon