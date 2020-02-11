Man arrested over drowning death of woman co-worker

Police in Kawagoe, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he allegedly pushed a 29-year-old woman with whom he worked into a river where she drowned.

According to police, Junya Kato pushed Hitomi Uta into the Inabe River sometime after midnight on Feb 7, Sankei Shimbun reported. Her body was found floating in the river by a nearby thermal power plant worker at around 11 a.m. on Feb 8.

Uta’s car was parked on a road about three kilometers from where her body was found. Her driver’s license and other personal effects were left in the car.

Kato and Uta both worked for a company that manages catering at amusement parks.

Police said Kato turned himself in for voluntary questioning on Monday and quoted him as saying he pushed Uta into the river. He said they had gone for a walk to the river’s edge and had started arguing.

