crime

Man arrested over ex-wife’s murder

KYOTO

Police in Kameoka, Kyoto Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 25-year-old ex-wife with whom he still lived.

According to police, Hirofumi Fujita turned up at a police station at around 9:45 a.m. Friday and said he had killed his former wife, Hinano Matsuike, at their residence, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Fujita told them he had strangled her with a cord at the beginning of January in the municipal housing unit where they lived.

Police said they went to the apartment and found the body of Matsuike.

Local media reported that on Dec 5, Matsuike had called 110 to report her husband was abusing her and police issued Fujita with a warning. The couple divorced shortly after that but had continued living together for the time being, according to Fujita.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

