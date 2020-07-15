Man arrested over ex-wife’s murder in Tokyo

Police in Tokyo on Thursday morning arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 51-year-old ex-wife at their apartment on Wednesday.

According to police, Takayuki Nishi, who still lived with his ex-wife, Tomoko Nishi, was apprehended in the early hours of Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the victim made an emergency phone call at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, screaming “Please come quickly.” When police arrived at the scene, she was found collapsed and bleeding outside the entrance to the apartment. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Nishi had been stabbed several times in the back and heart. A blood-stained knife was found in the kitchen.

Nishi told police that after the crime, he took a taxi to his family’s home in Yachiyo, Chiba Prefecture, where he was detained.

Last August, police said they received a call from Nishi who claimed his wife had beaten him during an argument. After that, police consulted with the couple on the issue of domestic violence.

When police contacted Nishi in September 2019, he claimed to be “living in peace.”





