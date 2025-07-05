 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested over fatal abuse of 3-year-old son after saying he fell down stairs

SHIZUOKA

Police in Iwata City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally abusing his three-year-old son at their home in January.

According to police, Takashi Iida, who was arrested on Friday, is suspected of beating his son Toki on January 29, NTV reported. The boy’s mother was not home at the time of the incident.

Iida called 119 and said his son had lost consciousness after falling down some stairs.

The boy was taken to hospital where he died from blood loss due to internal injuries at around 4:40 p.m. Bruises were found on his body, so the hospital contacted police about a possible case of child abuse.

Police have not revealed whether Iida has admitted to abusing his son. They said there had been no reports of prior abuse.

