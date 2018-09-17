Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over fatal abuse of 82-year-old mother

By KANAGAWA

Police in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of fatally abusing his 82-year-old mother at their home.

Police said the suspect, Takayoshi Nerei, a personal trainer at a gym, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was stressed out from looking after his ailing mother, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, Nerei threw bedding on top of his mother Tomoko, covering her face, several times between 1 p.m. on Sunday and early Monday morning, at which time he called 119 and said his mother was unconscious. Tomoko was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Let's see how many posters make excuses why it was okay for him to kill his mother.

But he'll get a suspended sentence because the killer will deny intent, and the judge will "understand".

