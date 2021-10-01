Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over fatal abuse of wife

2 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 41-year-old wife by repeatedly beating her.

According to police, Mirai Kuraoka is accused of beating his wife Miyuki repeatedly from around mid-August to Aug 24 at their apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. The case came to light on Aug 25 when Kuraoka called 119 and said his wife wasn’t breathing. His wife was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The cause of death was cerebral bleeding, police said.

The hospital contacted police after doctors spotted bruises on the victim’s face and upper body. Police arrested Kuraoka on Aug 26 on suspicion of assault and upgraded the charge to murder on Thursday.

Police said Kuraoka has remained silent since his arrest.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Unemployed and stuck at home.... is anyone surprised that thanks to the Corona policies, this sort of crime increases?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

@Zaphod

I'm pretty sure if this guy was able to drink alcohol in a bar after 8pm he would still be a wife beating POS.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 20-26

Savvy Tokyo