Man arrested over fatal abuse of wife

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 41-year-old wife by repeatedly beating her.

According to police, Mirai Kuraoka is accused of beating his wife Miyuki repeatedly from around mid-August to Aug 24 at their apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. The case came to light on Aug 25 when Kuraoka called 119 and said his wife wasn’t breathing. His wife was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The cause of death was cerebral bleeding, police said.

The hospital contacted police after doctors spotted bruises on the victim’s face and upper body. Police arrested Kuraoka on Aug 26 on suspicion of assault and upgraded the charge to murder on Thursday.

Police said Kuraoka has remained silent since his arrest.

