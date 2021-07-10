Man arrested over fatal assault of acquaintance

Police in Kadoma, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting and robbing a 25-year-old acquaintance in a car parking lot.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Yusei Morisaki, and the victim, Tomoyo Nishida, had been drinking at a nearby izakaya before they got into a dispute.

Police said Morisaki beat Nishida about the head and then stole his rucksack containing 40,000 yen in a wallet.

A passerby saw Nishida lying on the ground and called 119. Nishida was taken to hospital where he died of a subacute subdural hematoma shortly after arrival.

Police said Morisaki, accompanied by his mother, turned himself in at a police station at around 8 a.m. Saturday. He was also identified from street surveillance camera footage. Police said he has admitted assaulting Nishida but denied intent to kill him.

