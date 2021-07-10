Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over fatal assault of acquaintance

1 Comment
OSAKA

Police in Kadoma, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting and robbing a 25-year-old acquaintance in a car parking lot.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Yusei Morisaki, and the victim, Tomoyo Nishida, had been drinking at a nearby izakaya before they got into a dispute.

Police said Morisaki beat Nishida about the head and then stole his rucksack containing 40,000 yen in a wallet.

A passerby saw Nishida lying on the ground and called 119. Nishida was taken to hospital where he died of a subacute subdural hematoma shortly after arrival.

Police said Morisaki, accompanied by his mother, turned himself in at a police station at around 8 a.m. Saturday. He was also identified from street surveillance camera footage. Police said he has admitted assaulting Nishida but denied intent to kill him.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Idiots. To alcohol... The cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

7 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for the Month of July

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Transform Your Child Over The Summer From An Internet Consumer To A Digital Creator

Savvy Tokyo