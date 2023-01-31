Man arrested over fatal assault of work colleague in parking lot

Police in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of causing injury resulting in death after he punched a 61-year-old work colleague during a dispute at a parking lot on Monday. The man later died in hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:10 a.m. Kyodo News reported that Masayuki Horikawa, a temp driver for a transport company allegedly punched the victim, Koji Kawasaki, also a temp driver for the same company.

When Kawasaki collapsed, Horikawa called 119 and said, “I punched a man. He is unconscious and not breathing.” Kawasaki was taken to hospital where he died later Monday.

Police said Horikawa has admitting punching the victim but denied intent to kill.

© Japan Today