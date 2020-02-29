Man arrested over fatal beating of wife

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fatally beating his 58-year-old wife.

According to police, Kazuo Saito beat his wife Mitsuko’s thighs and legs repeatedly with both his fists in the living room of their home in Totsuka Ward at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Shortly after being beaten, Mitsuko said she felt ill and lost consciousness. Saito called 119 and his wife was taken to hospital where she died about two hours later.

The hospital notified police about bruises on the upper part of Mitsuko’s legs. Police said an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of Mitsuko’s death.

Saito, who was arrested Friday, has admitted to the charge and was quoted by police as saying he and his wife had argued over financial matters.

