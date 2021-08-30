Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run

Police in Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the car he was driving hit and killed a 92-year-old man.

According to police, Ryoma Iida, a company employee, hit Motoji Sekiya just past 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Sekiya had been pushing his bicycle along a prefectural road when he was hit by Iida’s car. Iida kept going.

Sekiya was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police managed to identify Iida after after examining parts of his car which were left at the scene, as well as through street surveillance camera footage. Police said Iida has denied the charge.

