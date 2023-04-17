Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Fukushima

FUKUSHIMA

Police in Fukushima city have arrested a 35-year-old man over the hit-and-run death of a 76-year-old man on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred along National Route 114 at around 3 a.m. NHK reported that a car, driven by Yutaka Kuriki, a company employee, hit Yukio Manabe who was riding a bicycle, delivering newspapers at the time.

Manabe was taken to hospital where he died about two hours later due to severe head injuries.

Kuriki kept going but his car was stopped 30 minutes later by a police patrol car about 12 kilometers away. Police said they stopped the car because damage to its front indicated it had been in an accident.

Police said Kuriki was given a breathalyzer test and found to be over the legal limit. He was quoted as saying he thought he had hit “something” with his car.

