Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Kumamoto Pref

0 Comments
KUMAMOTO

Police in Uki, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death.

Seiya Nakamura, a company employee, who was arrested on Sunday, is accused of hitting Seiji Uehara, 55, with his car at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and not stopping, Sankei Shimbun reported. A passerby spotted Uehara lying on the street early Sunday and called 119. Uehara was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nakamura’s car was identified through street surveillance camera footage. After his arrest, Nakamura was quoted by police as saying he thought he hit something but didn’t think it was a person.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Another coward who instead of admitting to his recklessness just says “I didn’t think I hit someone.”

Pathetic cockroach.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog