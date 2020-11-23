Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Kumamoto Pref

Police in Uki, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death.

Seiya Nakamura, a company employee, who was arrested on Sunday, is accused of hitting Seiji Uehara, 55, with his car at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and not stopping, Sankei Shimbun reported. A passerby spotted Uehara lying on the street early Sunday and called 119. Uehara was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nakamura’s car was identified through street surveillance camera footage. After his arrest, Nakamura was quoted by police as saying he thought he hit something but didn’t think it was a person.

