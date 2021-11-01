Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Saitama Prefecture

Police in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after hit and killed a pedestrian fatally striking a pedestrian.

According to police, Takeki Kishi, a company employee from Kawaguchi City, was driving his station wagon in a residential area of Kawagoe City at around 7 p.m. on Saturday when he hit a male pedestrian and then kept going, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kishi contacted police about 90 minutes after the hit-and-run to report that he might have been involved in a possible accident.

Police said that Kishi has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he was not aware that he hit a person.

Police said the victim is a man in his late 60s to early 80s. He was not carrying any personal belongings, such as a wallet or cell phone.

