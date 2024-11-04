Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Saitama Prefecture

Police in Shiki, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed a 62-year-old woman who was crossing a road.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Nov 1, TV Asahi reported. Police said Hideyuki Akiyama is accused of hitting Kazuko Kuri with his minivan and then leaving the scene.

Kuri sustained severe head injuries and was taken to hospital where she later died.

Akiyama’s minivan was identified from security camera footage. Police said his driver’s license had expired.

