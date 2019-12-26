Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Tokyo

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 56-year-old man over a hit-and-run incident that killed a male pedestrian in Adachi Ward on Tuesday.

The suspect, Kazuhiro Yamanaka, a courier driver from Ibaraki Prefecture, is accused of hitting Koji Takahashi, 41, a company employee, with his truck along the Nikko Kaido at around 5 a.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said Takahashi was crossing the road at a point where there was no crossing. After he was hit, a passerby called 119. Takahashi was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police traced Yamanaka’s truck by reviewing street surveillance camera footage from the area. Police said Yamanaka, who has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death, has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I was aware that I hit something, but I didn’t think it was a person.”

